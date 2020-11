¿Qué pasa si Trump se niega a salir de la Casa Blanca?

The Republican lawyer who helped spearhead George W. Bush’s legal strategy during the 2000 Florida recount, urges President Trump to respect the outcome of this election.

“Sir, you need to take a step back, look at the results. It is a democracy.”https://t.co/96A059xtHY pic.twitter.com/VYeVHgwr0m

— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 9, 2020