García Luna solicita salir de la cárcel por contagios de COVID-19

NEW: Genaro Garcia Luna, the ex-Mexican security official accused of taking bribes from the Sinaloa cartel, joins the growing list of inmates asking for release from jail b/c of COVID19.

There is at least 1 case of infection at the Brooklyn federal jail where he is being housed. pic.twitter.com/rp212GIquH

— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) March 25, 2020