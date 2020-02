Despiden de la Casa Blanca a testigo clave del impeachment contra Trump

I’d fire him. I listened to his testimony in the SCIF. He’s a leaker, not a whistleblower. Vindman was upset that @realDonaldTrump didn’t follow the script Vindman prepared for the phone call. Current Commander in Chief doesn’t take orders from a Lt. Col.!https://t.co/a9KYrfiVFN

— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 7, 2020