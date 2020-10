Vigilan zona de baja presión en el mar Caribe; podría convertirse en depresión tropical este fin de semana

Saturday 8 am EDT: A Tropical Depression is expected to form today or tomorrow over the NW Caribbean Sea. The system could move near western Cuba on Monday and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. Full outlook: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #95L pic.twitter.com/yAX1efziIX

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 24, 2020