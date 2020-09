Continúan bloqueos en Matamoros atribuidos a líder del Cártel del Golfo

#TopTargetTuesday!

As part of the binational #SeBusca initiative in the .@JTFWest South Texas and Rio Grande Valley area, people can anonymously report information on subjects wanted for human, narcotics and weapons smuggling activities. @CBPRGV @DHSgov #SeBusca @cspsebusca pic.twitter.com/U07RNWdjvP

— JTF-West (@JTFWest) September 8, 2020