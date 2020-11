VIRAL Supuesto tinte escurre por la cara de abogado de Trump durante conferencia

.@RudyGiuliani is claiming now there was not a "singular voter fraud" in key states but a "plan" that was mounted "from a centralized place" to "execute these various acts of voter fraud." And the judges are in on it. So it's a deep, dark, national conspiracy. But…no evidence. pic.twitter.com/N5dFRLG2eA

— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 19, 2020