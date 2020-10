Video Seguidores de Trump permanecieron horas en el frío tras mitin en Nebraska

The above video & this one were taken around 10:15pm. The #Trump rally ended around 8:45pm. Some just gave up and walked from the airfield, back to wherever they parked. It was about 32° out at the time. Many had already spent hours outside as they waited for POTUS to arrive. pic.twitter.com/JYXCLypTQl

— Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) October 28, 2020