Video Familia rescata a koalas de incendios en Australia

Una familia llevó a cabo un rescate de koalas en Kangaroo Island, en Australia, y los llevó a vecindarios que cuentan con permisos para cuidar de la vida salvaje.

A family set up a rescue of koalas on Kangaroo Island and brought them to neighbors, who they say have a permit to care for native wildlife. While one koala died on the way, the families say they’re “just trying to collect as many live ones as we can.” https://t.co/ZTarjHl8NR pic.twitter.com/M8IaQ6fJ5H

— ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2020