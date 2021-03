ONU pide duplicar capacidad de producción de vacunas contra el COVID-19

Today I am launching a new campaign calling for #COVID19 vaccines to be available to everyone, everywhere.

This year of crisis has caused a tidal wave of suffering.#OnlyTogether can we all end this pandemic & get back to the things we love.

