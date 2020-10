ONU lanzará campaña contra la desinformación sobre COVID-19

Awarding the 2020 #NobelPeacePrize to @WFP recognizes the right of all people to food, and our common quest to achieve #ZeroHunger.

The @UN will continue working for a future where everyone, everywhere, has access to the nutrition they need, on #WorldFoodDay, and every day. pic.twitter.com/JUUeIiUHA8

— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 16, 2020