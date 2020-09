ONU celebra sus 75 años con cumbre deslucida y en medio de apuros

75 years ago, the founders of the @UN began their work during the heat of conflict.

Now it falls to us to chart our way out of danger, together.

The ideals of the United Nations – peace, justice, equality & dignity — remain beacons to a better world.

— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 21, 2020