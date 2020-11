Obama pide a latinos en Florida “votar como si la vida dependiera de ello”

Today is the first day of Open Enrollment. If you need coverage or want to renew coverage, go to https://t.co/ob1Ynoesod right now and select a plan that works for you.

And then make sure you get out there and vote like your health care depends on it—because it does. pic.twitter.com/j26Qn0dcH3

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 1, 2020