Nancy Pelosi respalda a Joe Biden rumbo a la Presidencia de EE.UU.

.@JoeBiden has fought for our health care, for our families & for our children’s future.

To his work, Joe brings values & integrity. He is a voice of reason & resilience who will fight #ForThePeople. Today, I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States. -NP pic.twitter.com/Qdc9vTgWHP

— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 27, 2020