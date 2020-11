Iota impactará la zona más pobre, vulnerable y olvidada de Nicaragua

Category 5 Hurricane #Iota is getting closer to Nicaragua. Hurricane-force winds should begin in a few hours, with landfall expected this evening. This is a life-threatening situation and please heed the advice of local officials. More on Iota at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/8LRbA5illL

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 16, 2020