Encuentran a la ‘Reina del Océano’, enorme tiburón blanco de 5 metros de largo

Great Respect for Great Whites

"When you handle an animal of this size it will hit you in a completely different way from an emotional standpoint." -Chris Fischer, OCEARCH Expedition Leader on 3,541 lbs 17'2" great white shark Nukumi (pronounced noo-goo-mee). This ancient "Queen of the Ocean" was named for the legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Mi'maq people, since she has so much wisdom to share with our science team for years to come."You feel this aweness and respect for the animal, its wisdom, what it's done to provide for us all. A deep level of respect." said Fischer. The OCEARCH science team was able to tag, sample, and release beautiful white shark Nukumi, and she will help provide more data for 21 collaborative research projects along with the seven other sharks tagged during Expedition Nova Scotia. Nukumi is the largest great white that OCEARCH has studied in the NW Atlantic to date.

