Video Rescatan a mascotas tras explosión en Beirut

Rescued from Beirut blast rubble after one week of trying! One case touched us all, Simba’s home was destroyed and his family were injured and had to get medical help. Our team has been trying to trap Simba for the past 5 days but he was just too afraid. Our team kept hearing his frightful meows but he was always hiding under the rubble of the house. One of our team members got injured from broken glass while trying to crawl under the rubble to get to him.Simba’s guardians came by yesterday and were elated to know he was still alive. Simba came running to them when he heard their voice but was still too afraid to be caught.Finally with a joint effort and his guardian calling out to him , Kamal was able to catch him and safely place him in the carrier. Simba’s guardians were so grateful for being reunited. They lost so much in the blast and this was a glimmer of hope to them. We were told that Simba did not stop purring throughout the day he was safely back with them Animals Lebanon team has been on the ground since day one organizing search teams for all the displaced pets during this horrific disaster. Over 250 volunteers have been with us on the ground, coming from all over Lebanon and we are so grateful for their amazing support! Our efforts have reunited over 90 animals with their guardians. So many of the guardians have been injured and were so happy to see their pets again. We are providing food and medical care for the pets of the families who were affected by the blast. There are still many rescued animals we are temporarily caring for, those that have guardians who have passed away or guardians that cannot currently care for them and strays that were injured during the blast. People continue to call on us hourly to help rescue their own pets who got stuck or lost during the explosion.Our Search and Rescue Team will be on the ground today and all this weekGathering point – next to Hawa chicken Ashrafieh/Tabaris – our tent is set up in the small garden after hawa chickenTime – 3 pmContact us at contact@animalslebanon.org for help if: – You are looking for your lost pet – If there is an injured animal. we will cover the cost – You need food and supplies for your pet – You have found a pet that you believe belongs to someone To help us continue our mission please DONATE through PayPal – https://www.animalslebanon.org/get-involved/more-ways-to-give❤️Our hearts will always be with the people, those who got affected, those who lost people, those who were injured and those who lost their homes❤️

Posted by Animals Lebanon on Thursday, August 13, 2020