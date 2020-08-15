Pandemia por coronavirus (Cobertura especial)

#Video Rescatan a mascotas tras explosión en Beirut

#Video Rescatan a mascotas tras explosión en Beirut - Rescate de Toppy tras explosión en puerto de Beirut. Foto de Animals Lebanon
Rescate de Toppy tras explosión en puerto de Beirut. Foto de Animals Lebanon

La organización Animal Lebanon ha reunido a más de 90 mascotas con sus dueños tras la explosión de casi 3 mil toneladas de nitrato de amonio en Beirut

Además de víctimas mortales y daños materiales, la explosión de casi tres mil toneladas de nitrato de amonio en el puerto de Beirut, Líbano, ocasionó que decenas de mascotas quedaran atrapadas entre los escombros o en situación de calle.

Tras la tragedia ocurrida el 4 de agosto pasado, la organización Animal Lebanon se movilizó a la zona cero de la explosión para auxiliar a los animales de compañía que los necesitaran.

 

 

Más de 200 voluntarios, provenientes de todo Líbano, atendieron los llamados de decenas de personas que pedían ayuda para sus mascotas extraviadas o atrapadas entre los escombros.

Hasta el 11 de agosto, Animals Lebanon ha reunido a más de 90 perros y gatos, principalmente, con sus dueños, a quienes también ayudan con comida para sus animales.

 

 

No obstante, la organización tiene a su resguardo a varios animales al no hallar a sus dueños o porque estos se encuentran hospitalizados o murieron a consecuencia de la explosión.

Para costear las labores de ayuda y manutención de las mascotas, Animals Lebanon abrió una petición en GoFundMe para recaudar fondos.

 

Con información de López-Dóriga Digital

Animals Lebanonbeirutexplosionlíbanomascotas
Menú de accesibilidad