Incendio en tienda de mascotas de Indianápolis mata a 100 animales

9:02 PM – An estimated 100 animals perished as a result of smoke inhalation during a fire at Uncle Bills Pet Center 4829 W 38th. Initially dispatched as an alarm, the building was heavily charged w/ thick black smoke on arrival. Cause is under investigation. Under control in 1 hr pic.twitter.com/8kl4Msfdzw

— Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) February 16, 2021