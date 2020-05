El grito de “no puedo respirar” llega a la Casa Blanca

#NOW: On the fourth day of nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd, hundreds are setting out from DC’s U Street for a march toward the White House.

Their starting chant: “No justice, no peace.” Later, it’s “Derek Chauvin, third degree—fuck that, it’s first degree.” pic.twitter.com/dNpZ2S75B1

— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020