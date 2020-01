Corea del Norte cierra rutas aéreas y ferroviarias con China por coronavirus

Further update: #NorthKorea introduces more restrictions on travel with all flights and trains between #DPRK and China suspended from 31 January in response to #Coronavirus. Follow @foreignoffice travel advice @FCOtravel #BritishEmbassy #Pyongyang https://t.co/t1xPiOflYf

— Colin Crooks (@ColinCrooks1) January 30, 2020