Ciudades de España, Bélgica e Italia, con más muertos por contaminación: estudio

Welcome to 2021. Our Jan issue is now live and brimming with research, comment and review on Air pollution and health, COVID-19 media coverage, food system innovation and more. Check it out 👇https://t.co/Vo7h3jiiZg pic.twitter.com/9r2L46tR4f

— The Lancet Planetary Health (@TheLancetPlanet) January 7, 2021