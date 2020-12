Canadá autoriza la vacuna contra COVID-19 de Moderna

This just in: @GovCanHealth has approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in Canada. We can’t let our guards down yet, though – we need to keep following public health guidelines and using the #COVIDAlert app. Click here to download it now: https://t.co/zJXF3jGz69 https://t.co/845nyKAH5b

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 23, 2020