California suma más de 500 hospitalizaciones por COVID-19 en un solo día en nueva ola de contagios

#COVID19 is increasing at alarming rates in #California + we all need to do our part to #StoptheSurge. To keep yourself + your loved ones safe, it's vital that we take precautions to celebrate the holidays more safely. California flattened the curve once and we can do it again. pic.twitter.com/71koe4zg9e

— CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) November 29, 2020