Phil Niekro, el legendario lanzador de los ‘Bravos’, murió a los 81 años

We are deeply saddened by the news of Phil Niekro’s passing.

The Hall-of-Famer joined us at Trustmark Park on June 14, 2010, and threw out a first pitch – it was of course, his patented knuckleball.

Rest in Peace, Knucksie. pic.twitter.com/JPa0in5Ptg

— Mississippi Braves (@mbraves) December 27, 2020