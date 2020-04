Ante COVID-19, Cleveland Browns donará ventas de uniformes

Let’s unite together and help the true heroes.

All team proceeds from our new jersey sales will go to the “Hats off to Our Heroes” fund, which will aid those persisting in the face of adversity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details » https://t.co/ZVH9zDKwWh pic.twitter.com/tjUIpVAJga

— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 13, 2020