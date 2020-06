Video Así podrás desinfectar los cubrebocas de manera casera para reutilizarlos

Have a multicooker sitting around in your kitchen? Not only can it make fast + delicious meals, but it can also keep you safe. S&T scientists have developed a method to effectively decontaminate #N95 masks using your favorite kitchen appliance! Learn more: https://t.co/HWGcxPE4Ya pic.twitter.com/ZWxxkzsvMz

— DHS S&T (@dhsscitech) June 23, 2020