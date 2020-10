Pacientes con COVID-19 leve o moderado tienen anticuerpos, al menos, durante cinco meses

Antibody responses in ~30,000 patients with mild-to-moderate #COVID19 remained stable for 5 months, a new study shows. @MountSinaiNYC authors including @florian_krammer believe "it is very likely" these levels may decrease the odds ratio of reinfection. https://t.co/11oBewsa5q pic.twitter.com/dtRg9DdvHA

— Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) October 28, 2020