Nombran a San Miguel de Allende como ‘The Best Small City in the World’

This year’s #RCA2020 represent the first time that you, the voters, made your picks when almost no one was traveling. These winners are places you are still connected with long afterward, that got you through the months without travel. [thread] https://t.co/tXS0Y3anER pic.twitter.com/iiNHKVDAZ2

— Condé Nast Traveler (@CNTraveler) October 6, 2020