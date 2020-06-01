Enfermero muestra con fotografías el trabajo de personal de salud en Italia ante COVID-19

Paolo Miranda, un enfermero italiano, decidió mostrar, con fotografías, la terrible situación que enfrenta el personal sanitario en ese país tras el arduo trabajo que llevaron a cabo durante la emergencia por el coronavirus COVID-19.
Pese a ser considerados como héroes, ahora los médicos y enfermeras luchan por mantener la cordura tras la intensa batalla que enfrentaron para atender a pacientes graves de COVID-19.
Así, desde hace unas semanas, Paolo se dedica a documentar la situación desoladora de sus compañeros, acompañadas de pequeñas explicaciones en las que se refleja el interés que tiene en hacer que la historia de los médicos no se olvide en el mundo entero y en la sociedad italiana.
🇮🇹 Ci porteremo le cicatrici addosso per parecchio tempo, e non parlo di cicatrici fisiche, quelle guariranno. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 🇬🇧 We will be wearing scars for a long time, and I am not talking about physical scars, those will heal.
🇮🇹 La paura del contagio è forte anche per noi professionisti sanitari. Un abbraccio liberatorio tra colleghe dopo l'esito negativo del tampone per Coronavirus. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 🇬🇧 The fear of contagion is also strong for us healthcare professionals. A liberating hug between colleagues after the negative result of the Coronavirus swab.
🇮🇹 Il mio lavoro e la mia più grande passione, la fotografia. In questa battaglia contro questo nostro nemico che a quanto pare è molto più forte di quello che pensavamo inizialmente, sto cercando di immortalare più momenti possibili, sperando alla fine di riuscire a mettere su un racconto attraverso le immagini che non ci faccia dimenticare questi brutti momenti e ci aiuti a riflettere per il futuro. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 🇬🇧 My work and my greatest passion, photography. In this battle against our enemy who apparently is much stronger than we initially thought, I am trying to capture as many moments as possible, hoping in the end to be able to put on a story through images that will not make us forget these bad moments and help us reflect for the future.
🇮🇹L'ospedale di Cremona è pronto ad affrontare un'altra notte in battaglia 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 forza ragazzi!!! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 🇬🇧The Cremona hospital is ready to face another night in battle!!!
🇮🇹 "Non siamo eroi, siamo dei professionisti e soprattutto persone" ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 🇬🇧 "We are not heroes, we are professionals and above all people"
🇮🇹 Immagini forti queste di Diego che dopo giorni in terapia intensiva passati sedato e intubato finalmente rivede i propri cari, emozione unica anche se solo attraverso un display. Queste le sue parole: "La prima videochiamata ero agitatissimo, non volevo farmi vedere cosi ma allo stesso tempo tremavo dalla felicità perchè potevo rivedere i miei genitori e la mia compagna, dirgli di avercela fatta è stata un emozione unica." STATE A CASA!!! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 🇬🇧 These strong images of Diego who after days in intensive care spent sedated and intubated finally sees their loved ones again, a unique emotion even if only through a display. These are his words: "The first video call I was very agitated, I didn't want to be seen like this but at the same time I was trembling with happiness because I could see my parents and my partner again, to tell him that I made it was a unique emotion." STAY AT HOME!!!
Según los últimos datos oficiales de Protección Civil, hasta el momento, en Italia hay 33 mil 475 muertos desde que se inició la emergencia en el país el 21 de febrero.
Italia inició su desconfinamiento el pasado 4 de mayo y el próximo 3 de junio abrirá sus fronteras con los países de la Unión Europea, en un intento de reactivar el turismo tan castigado durante esta crisis del coronavirus.
Con información de López-Dóriga Digital y EFE