Al menos mil 100 millones de personas están en riesgo de perder audición por usar audífonos

Happening on #Worldhearingday 3 March: WHO #Hearathon2021 to mark the launch of the World report on hearing. https://t.co/m9RZ2U5m3m

You can still register your activity https://t.co/40Ygk0lIwQ and join this global effort for #hearingcare for all! @WHO @KarenKreyesc @AlarcosC

— Shelly Chadha (@ShellyChadha1) February 27, 2021