Tormenta tropical ‘Zeta’ se continúa fortaleciendo en su camino hacia Yucatán y Quintana Roo

Tropical Storm #Zeta is strengthening and a Hurricane Warning is now in effect for a portion of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Here are the 5 pm EDT Key Messages on Tropical Storm #Zeta. For more information, visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/uxogXVG8s3

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 25, 2020