Reconoce UNESCO a México por sistema de educación a distancia ante COVID-19

Thank you !

Teachers

Scientists

Researchers

Artists

Musicians

Journalists…

To all those who #shareeducation #shareknowledge, #shareculture #ShareInformation & ideas, to combat #COVIDー19 and create intellectual & moral solidarity #TogetherAtHome @UNESCO https://t.co/Hw4j6kcnDI

— Audrey Azoulay (@AAzoulay) April 11, 2020