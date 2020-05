Video Sujetos ingresan ilegalmente a EE.UU. y provocan incendio en reserva cucapá

On Thursday morning in #YumaSector, two subjects illegally entered the United States where there is no wall & set fires on Cocopah Tribal Land, then absconded back to Mexico. Multiple agencies responded & were able to contain the raging inferno before it caused more damage. @CBP pic.twitter.com/ToCVzG3W4v

— Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefYUM) May 22, 2020