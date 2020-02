Video Sujeto desata tiroteo en estación de policía de Nueva York

🚨 Recognize him? Help us identify the male depicted in these photos. @NYPDDetectives want to talk to him about the shooting of a NYPD Police Officer on Simpson Street in the Bronx.

Anyone with info call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/7YZdEaKMvh

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 9, 2020