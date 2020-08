Video Fuerte incendio consume planta de plásticos en Texas

TrafficAlert: IH30 WB btwn SH161/ Bush Turnpike and S Great Southwest Pky remains closed due to a building fire on Marshall Dr. Thick smoke can be seen from miles away. Use W Pioneer Pkwy as an alternate. #DFWTraffic #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/sHE1brcVnx

— keep30360moving (@keep30360moving) August 19, 2020