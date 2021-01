Video “Cuando muera, Delaware estará escrito en mi corazón”, Joe Biden, con lágrimas, deja su estado para viajar a Washington

A tearful Joe Biden honors his late son, Beau Biden, before heading to Washington to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

"I only have one regret— that he's not here. Because we should be introducing him as president." https://t.co/5nWjuSrSuH pic.twitter.com/U2J0kXEqau

— ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2021