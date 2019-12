Video Carambola en Pennsylvania deja dos muertos y al menos 44 heridos

I-80 Crash Update

County coroners have confirmed Edward Posavec, 53, of Hatfield, Pa and Marek Szczepanczyk, 58, of Sterling Heights, MI as the two victims in yesterday’s deadly I-80 crash in Union County, Pennsylvania.

PennDOT says the westbound lanes remain closed, though they are hopeful to get them cleared by tonight.

https://fox56.com/news/local/breaking-20-car-pile-up-on-i-80-union-co

Publicada por Viktoria Hallikäär en Jueves, 19 de diciembre de 2019