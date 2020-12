Una mujer de 90 años, la primera del mundo en recibir la vacuna contra COVID-19 de Pfizer

This morning at University Hospital, Coventry the biggest vaccine campaign in the NHS kicked off as 90-year-old grandmother Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer #Covid19Vaccine

