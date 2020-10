Trump y Biden se lanzan a la conquista del medio oeste de Estados Unidos; región vital en las elecciones

One of the most important issues is LAW & ORDER. Biden stands with the rioters & looters – I stand with the HEROES of law enforcement. If Biden wins, the rioters in the streets will be running your federal government. No city, no family, and no community will be safe. VOTE #MAGA! pic.twitter.com/fjokM0yWiG

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020