Trump inicia campaña utilizando a México con miras a elecciones de noviembre

Actually Joe, while you've spent decades making empty promises to Hispanics, President Trump has actually delivered for our community.

That's why President López Obrador said today that @realDonaldTrump has treated Mexicans with "understanding" and "respect." https://t.co/QINiFxxPZ3 pic.twitter.com/qadIKZ85At

— Equipo Trump – Text VAMOS to 88022 (@EquipoTrump) July 8, 2020