Trump anuncia despliegue de Guardia Nacional para combatir coronavirus

.@realDonaldTrump: “Today, I am announcing action to help New York, California, and Washington ensure that the @USNationalGuard can effectively respond to this crisis…Through @FEMA, the federal government will be funding 100% of the cost…” #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/uYpN4QCWL4

— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) March 22, 2020