Trabajadora de salud en Alaska termina hospitalizada por presunta reacción alérgica a vacuna de Pfizer contra COVID-19

NEWS: The Pfizer-@BioNTech_Group #COVID19 vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the @US_FDA but has been authorized for emergency use to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 16 & older. See conditions of use: https://t.co/RbC0OwSEEi pic.twitter.com/9b2BYPFk9Z

— Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) December 12, 2020