Tormentas tropicales “Marco” y “Laura” avanzan por el Caribe; chocarían en Estados Unidos

Here are the 10 AM CDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Marco, which is forecast to become a hurricane by tonight as it enters the SE Gulf of Mexico. Watches may be issued later today for portions of the NW Gulf Coast. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/Q29VpiBzWs

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 22, 2020