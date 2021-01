Texas bloquea medida para frenar la deportación de migrantes por 100 días

VICTORY.

Texas is the FIRST state in the nation to bring a lawsuit against the Biden Admin.

AND WE WON.

Within 6 days of Biden’s inauguration, Texas has HALTED his illegal deportation freeze.

*This* was a seditious left-wing insurrection. And my team and I stopped it.

— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 26, 2021