Supera COVID-19 la barrera de los 500 mil casos en el mundo

La Organización Mundial de la Salud confirmó que, hasta el momento, en el mundo, hay 500 mil personas contagiadas de COVID-19 y 20 mil han muerto.

“We come together to confront the defining health crisis of our time. We are at war with a virus that threatens to tear us apart – if we let it.

Almost 0.5 million people have already been infected & more than 20,000 have lost their lives”-@DrTedros at @g20org Summit on #COVID19

