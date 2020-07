Sujeto en Florida amenaza con pistola a hombre que le reclamó por no usar cubrebocas

You think you're big and bad because you pull out a gun? #PalmBeachCounty, we need your help to find this individual #wanted for Assault with a Firearm at a local @Walmart in Royal Palm Beach. He left the store in a white Chevy Equinox.

This took place on July 12, 2020. RT pic.twitter.com/9AdrXIlFti

— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 14, 2020