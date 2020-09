Propina EE.UU. duro golpe a cárteles mexicanos: más de mil 800 detenidos y 12 toneladas de metanfetaminas

#OperationCrystalShield targeted nine major methamphetamine trafficking hubs:

☑️Atlanta

☑️Dallas

☑️El Paso

☑️Houston

☑️Los Angeles

☑️New Orleans

☑️Phoenix

☑️San Diego

☑️St Louis.

These nine cities account for more than 75% of the methamphetamine seized by #DEA in 2019.

— DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) September 10, 2020