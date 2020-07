Pandemia mostró la fragilidad de nuestro mundo, lamentó Guterres

#COVID19 is a human tragedy but has also created an opportunity to build back a more equal & sustainable world.

Our response must be based on a New Social Contract & New Global Deal that create equal opportunities & respect the rights & freedoms of all. https://t.co/9wNIjgHSuX pic.twitter.com/V8RSr4wwKs

— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 18, 2020