Resolución de la ONU exige el fin de trabas a exportación vacunas anticovid

#HRC46 | Resolution A/HRC/46/L.25/Rev.1 urges states to ensure equitable, affordable, timely and universal access for all countries to #COVID19 vaccines in response to the pandemic. #OnlyTogether

— UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) March 23, 2021