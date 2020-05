Nueva York cierra su Metro por la noche para desinfectar y acoge 139 personas sin hogar

If you need to travel between 12 am and 1am, plan ahead and see what time the last train will arrive at your station here 👉https://t.co/TlHkJxGjP0

If you need to travel between 1 am and 5am, the bus will probably be your best bet. Plan your trip here 👉https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb pic.twitter.com/sKmlAkq3Zg

— NYCT Subway. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@NYCTSubway) May 6, 2020