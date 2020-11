Novavax logra la vía rápida para la aprobación de vacuna contra COVID-19 en EE.UU.; a finales de noviembre iniciará pruebas en México

This morning, we were pleased to announce that #FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for NVX-CoV2373, our #COVID-19 candidate #vaccine. For details, read our announcement here: https://t.co/SHyVi9kyd0 $NVAX pic.twitter.com/yh9gT8qMVS

— Novavax (@Novavax) November 9, 2020